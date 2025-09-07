Bill Maher says ‘nutty’ friend RFK Jr has ‘got to go’

Bill Maher has said that he is "disappointed" in his long-term friend Robert F Kennedy Jr, saying that the “nutty” health secretary has “got to go”.

Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday (5 September), the comedian said it “pains him” to critique Kennedy as he was “sympathetic to what he was trying to do”. The 69-year-old has previously praised Mr Kenendy’s positions on public health.

“He’s just nutty. He just does not listen,” Mr Maher said, likening him to a pendulum that “never stops in the middle” and criticising his decision to fire senior staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“He's got to go and it pains me to say it because I like him.”