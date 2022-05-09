Bono and The Edge visit Borodyanka after performing in Kyiv bomb shelter

U2 members Bono and The Edge performed a gig at a Kyiv bomb shelter on Monday (8 May) at the invitation of Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky.

A post on U2's Twitter account said that the musicians performed as a "show of solidarity" with the Ukrainian people.

After the gig in Khreshchatyk metro station, the pair visited a mass grave in Bucha, where the city's mayor said at least 280 people had been buried.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.