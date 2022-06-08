Ian Blackford accused Boris Johnson of acting like ‘Monty Python's Black Knight’ during a rowdy session of PMQs on Wednesday (8 June).

The parody character is famous for his unchecked overconfidence and a staunch refusal to give up, a comparison Mr Blackford drew in the House of Commons.

“The prime minister is running around acting like Monty Python's Black Knight,” he said.

“Running around declaring it's just a 'flesh wound'. No amount of delusion and denial will save the prime minister from the truth.”

