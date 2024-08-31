CCTV camera captures moment of deadly Brazil church roof collapse

A CCTV camera captured the moment the roof of a church in the coastal city of Recife, Brazil, collapsed on Friday 30 August, killing at least two people.

The vice-governor of Pernambuco state, Priscila Krause, said around 20 people had received medical assistance after the collapse, adding that authorities do not believe there are additional fatalities.

However, they will search through the rubble, she said.

Ms Krause added that at the time of the collapse, the church was being used for food distribution.