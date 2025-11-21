Bridgerton star reveals second London attack months after phone snatching

Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour said she was attacked by a stranger in London minutes before an audition, months after someone attempted to snatch her phone.

Ms Chenneour, who plays Miss Clara Livingston in the Netflix period drama, fought off a thief who tried to steal her phone at a cafe in February.

In a post to Instagram, the actor said a man struck her and pushed her "up against the wall", just as she was arriving for an audition on Thursday (20 November) in Oxford Circus.

"It's so nerve-racking for me to be out in central London now", she added, holding back tears.

The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.