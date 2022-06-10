Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her wedding

Britney Spears’ wedding has been dramatically crashed by her first husband, Jason Alexander.

TMZ reports that Spears’ wedding to partner Sam Asghari in Los Angeles earlier today (9 June), was interrupted by Alexander, who she married in 2000.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded for a trespassing call, and are reportedly still on the scene.

Spears’ ex apparently approached event security while going live on Instagram, telling them that Spears had invited him before a “physical struggle” took place, reports TMZ.

