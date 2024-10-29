Martin Lewis issues pension credit warning to Rachel Reeves hours before budget

Martin Lewis has issued a pension credit warning to chancellor Rachel Reeves just hours before the autumn UK budget.

The Martin Lewis Money Saving Show returned on Tuesday (29 October), and saw the financial guru take a question about the winter fuel payment from a woman whose husband died just two weeks ago.

The woman wanted to know if she would be eligible for pension credit.

Mr Lewis said: “You have to be on an income of under £11,400 to be eligible. It’s a very tight means test and is critically underclaimed.”

Mr Lewis then revealed he will host a budget special of his show on Thursday and hopes the chancellor will join him.

He warned: “I will be talking about winter fuel payment without you chancellor, so you may as well be here. It would be a lot better.”