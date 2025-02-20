Moment Israeli buses engulfed in flames after suspected terror attack

Three buses exploded and burst into flames in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, 20 February.

Israeli police said they were treating the explosions, which reportedly did not injure anyone, as a suspected terror attack.

Footage showed what appeared to be at least one bus on fire in what looked like a bus depot.

Authorities said they received reports of several bus explosion scenes in Bat Yam, just south of the coastal city.

Officers were searching for suspects and additional suspicious objects, police added.

Members of the public were urged not to approach the scenes and to be vigilant for suspicious objects.