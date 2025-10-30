A young girl thwarted an attempted home invasion after she spotted a group of masked armed suspects in her neighborhood.

Surveillance footage from Friday (24 October) shows the girl leaving her house in Union City, California, when she noticed a gang exiting a white Ford Taurus across the street.

She then sprinted back inside her house as the four suspects chased her to the door. Safely inside, she told her family to call the police.

The suspects quickly left after they were confronted by residents.

Union City Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway and urged anyone with information to contact them.