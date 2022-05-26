Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:34
Carnival cruise ship funnel engulfed in black smoke while docked in Grand Turk
A Carnival cruise ship was engulfed in smoke and flames while it was docked in Grand Turk on Thursday (26 May).
The ship had left Florida on Monday to embark on a five-day cruise before arriving in Turks and Caicos.
A fire broke out on the funnel of the vessel, which is typically where the exhaust is located.
“Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.
“All guests and crew are safe.”
