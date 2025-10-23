Channel 4 Dispatches has aired an entire documentary hosted by an artificial intelligence television presenter on Monday, October 20.

“I’m not real. In a British TV first, I’m actually an AI presenter. Some of you might have guessed,” the presenter reveals at the end of the show.

Channel 4’s AI anchor was produced by an AI marketing agency using prompts to create a digital human.

The documentary Will AI Take My Job? explored whether AI could outperform professionals in industries including medicine, law and fashion photography.