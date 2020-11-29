Wes Streeting reflects on own cancer journey following Chris Hoy’s terminal diagnosis

Wes Streeting has branded Chris Hoy “inspirational” following the news of his terminal cancer diagnosis - and reflected on his own battle against kidney cancer.

The health secretary was declared cancer-free in 2021 after having his kidney removed.

“To have two to four years left to live and yet to maintain that optimism... I think is actually remarkable”, Streeting told Sky’s Trevor Phillips.

“[I feel] very lucky...cancer can go one of two ways.”

Chris Hoy, known for being one of Britain’s greatest cyclists, announced earlier this year that he had been receiving treatment for prostate cancer.