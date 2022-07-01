Chris Pincher, the Conservative Party deputy chief whip, has resigned after being accused of “groping” two men while he was drunk.

In a resignation letter sent to Boris Johnson, he said he had “embarrassed himself and other people” by drinking too much at the party’s private members’ club.

The alleged incident happened at the Carlton Club, in central London on Wednesday night, according to The Sun.

“I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned,” Pincher wrote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.