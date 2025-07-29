CNBC anchor drops f-bomb live on air whilst discussing Trump’s trade deals

Watch as a veteran news anchor accidentally drops the f-bomb live on air whilst discussing Donald Trump’s announced tariff rates.

Appearing on CNBC on Monday (28 July), co-host Jim Cramer cursed when a graphic depicting the US’ recent trade deals - including a newly announced agreement with the European Union - popped up on the screen.

"Our biggest problem is we have so much growth that the Fed won’t cut,” he said, before suddenly shouting: “What the f---!” as the image appeared.

Cramer instantly apologised for the blunder, repeatedly saying he “takes it back” before calling his outburst “bad”.

Co-anchors David Faber and Carl Quintanilla reassured Mr Cramer, saying “it’s just the way we talk”.