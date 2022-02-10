Cressida Dick has ‘absolutely no intention’ of quitting amid Met Police text scandal

Dame Cressida Dick says she has "absolutely no intention" of leaving her post as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police after a report found "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination and sexual harassment among some PCs.

Ms Dick told BBC Radio London on Thursday that she wanted to root out "disgusting behaviour" within the force, adding that she is "seething angry" over the watchdog's findings.

"There is no place in the Met for racism and sexism and for bullying," she said.

"In the last few days, I have gone out to my colleagues and said enough is enough."

