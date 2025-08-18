A man who has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a nine-year-old girl in Dalston was caught on CCTV driving towards the restaurant where the shooting took place.

Footage released by the Metropolitan Police on Monday (18 August) shows a Nissan Juke being driven by Javon Riley, 33, heading towards Evin restaurant on Kingsland High Street on 29 May 2024.

Riley drove past the restaurant several times to ensure the intended targets, three men who belonged to a rival gang, were present.

A gunman on a motorbike then pulled up and opened fire six times. One of the bullets lodged in the girl’s brain.

Police said Riley was instrumental in ensuring the shooter evaded capture, transferring him from the scene as well as disposing of the firearm.

Neither the gunman nor the weapon has been found.

Riley will be sentenced on Friday, 12 September at the Old Bailey.