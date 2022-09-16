A behind-the-scenes video of Johnny Depp’s lawyers shows the legal team arguing that his defamation case with Amber Heard is “not MeToo” and that the Pirates of the Caribbean star not comparable to Bill Cosby or Harvey Weinstein.

“This isn’t like Bill Cosby. This isn’t like Harvey Weinstein,” Benjamin Chew, Mr Depp’s attorney, is pictured saying.

The comment has been revealed as part of a Discovery+ documentary Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial.

The series features two episodes showing both Mr Depp and Ms Heard’s sides of the story.

