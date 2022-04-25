Court hears audio recording of Johnny Depp saying he will ‘never’ get clean and sober

An audio recording played during Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard revealed that Mr Depp told Ms Heard that he was "never getting clean and sober."

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms Heard did not name Depp in the article, but Depp’s lawyers have said that the article made it difficult for him to land film roles. Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m.

