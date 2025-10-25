A runaway dog has been rescued by police officers after it was found hiding under the tracks at a New York City train station.

Bodycam footage shows New York Police Department Special Operations officers calling out to the dog before retrieving it from the tracks and pulling it to safety.

NYPD Transit officers helped safely reunite the dog, named Moose, with its owner.

“ Yes, we have the dog. We have Moose,” the owners can be heard saying as they collected it.