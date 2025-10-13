Trump struggles to take down umbrella during storm as he heads to Middle East

Donald Trump did battle with an uncooperative umbrella as he boarded Air Force One during a storm on his way to the Middle East.

The President appeared to struggle to close the umbrella as a nor’easter hit Washington DC and the east coast on Sunday night.

Trump tried in vain to close the contraption before seemingly giving up and handing it to an aide.

Trump then departed for a victory lap in Israel and Egypt after successfully negotiating the return of hostages from Gaza.