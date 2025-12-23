‘I sing to my son’: Father of missing teen on finding support through choir

A father of a missing teen has described feeling as if he’s singing to his son in the Missing People choir.

The choir was formed in 2014 with the aim of supporting those with missing loved ones. Since then, the group has gone on to perform at the O2, in the final of Britain’s Got Talent and has even reunited two missing people with their families.

Peter Boxell, whose son Lee went missing in 1988, told The Independent how being part of the choir has aided him through his experience.

“I feel as if I was singing to my son and, he may be alive, he may not be. I dread to think that he has been murdered. But I hope he is alive. But if he's not and he is up in heaven, perhaps, then I just imagine that he can hear me.”

“It’s just a daydream I have really,” Mr Boxell added.

