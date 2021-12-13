Tens of thousands of Real Betis football fans throw teddy bears and cuddly toys onto the pitch during half-time in a yearly tradition.

Some 52,158 fans were in the stands at the Benito Villamarín during Real Betis's final home game of the season.

Footage captures a shower of soft toys raining down on the pitch in the yearly tradition that sees the gifts gathered up and given to disadvantaged children for Christmas.

The donations, which can be no bigger than 35cm with have no batteries included, are quickly collected up by stewards before the second half begins.

Sign up to our newsletters here