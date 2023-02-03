Moment Gary Glitter is released from prison after serving half of sex crimes sentence

Gary Glitter, the disgraced paedophile singer, has been freed from prison after serving half of a 16-year sentence for sex crimes.

The 79-year-old was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, left HMP The Verne – a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset – on Friday after eight years behind bars.

He attacked two girls, aged 12 and 13, after inviting them backstage to his dressing room. His third victim was less than 10 years old when he crept into her bed and tried to rape her in 1975.

