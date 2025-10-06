Gary Neville has hit out at what he described as “angry, middle-aged white men” dividing the UK as he urged the country to reunite.

The former Manchester United footballer revealed he had removed a union flag from one of his development sites in Manchester because it was being “used in a negative fashion”.

In a video posted on Friday (3 October), the day after the Manchester synagogue terror attack, Neville said he believes “we’re all being turned on each other”.