Thousands flee as Israel begins assault on Gaza City

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City after Israel launched a major ground offensive aimed at occupying the city.

Footage shared by The Associated Press on Tuesday (16 September) shows congested roads filled with vehicles strapped with mattresses and other belongings as people flee towards the south, which Israel has claimed will be safe from harm.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a "powerful operation" had been launched to "destroy Hamas’ military infrastructure", though would not offer a timeline for the offensive.

It comes as a United Nations inquiry found that Israel’s nearly two-year war on Gaza is a genocide.