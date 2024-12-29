Moment ex-Manchester City footballer sworn in as Georgia’s new president

Former Manchester City player Mikheil Kavelashvili was formally sworn in as president of Georgia on Sunday, 29 December, amid mass protests against his inauguration.

The 53-year-old hardline critic of the West is allied with the ruling Georgian Dream party.

His victory came after the government suspended its application to join the European Union, a move that sparked major protests.

Salome Zourabichvili, a pro-EU critic of the ruling party, said in a speech to supporters outside the presidential palace that she was leaving the residence but remained the legitimate officeholder.

The outgoing president says Mr Kavelashvili was not duly picked, as lawmakers who chose him were elected in an October parliamentary election that she says was marked by fraud.

The Georgian Dream party and the country's election commission said the election was free and fair.