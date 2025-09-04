Giorgio Armani revealed what he required of his catwalk models in a newly resurfaced clip which gives insight into a working process that spanned six decades.

The legendary fashion designer, who died at the age of 91 on Thursday (4 September), can be seen telling models ahead of a show in 1984 to be “as natural as possible”.

“Rather than models you have to be just ordinary guys taking a stroll, walking down the street with their girlfriend and stopping to watch a movie,” he told a group of male models in 1984.

Armani was widely recognised for democratising and broadening the appeal of high fashion. He championed healthy representations of men and women on the catwalk, becoming the first designer to ban underweight models from his runway, following the death of Ana Carolina from anorexia in 2006.