Glastonbury site left strewn with rubbish as 200,000 fans depart 2025 festival

The Glastonbury Festival site has been left strewn with rubbish as 200,000 music fans departed the 2025 edition on Worthy Farm in Somerset on Monday (30 June).

Footage shows the clean-up team collecting paper cups and food containers while tackling overflowing bins and larger items such as camping chairs, blow-up mattresses, slippers, flip-flops, and shopping bags.

The five-day festival featured surprise appearances from Lorde, Lewis Capaldi, Pulp, and Haim, with headline performances by The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Glastonbury will take a fallow year in 2026 to allow the land time to recover, with the next event scheduled for 2027.