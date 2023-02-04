Tearful survivor of transfusions scandal says ‘blood is on government’s hands’

A tearful survivor of the contaminated blood scandal said the government has blood on its hands after the end of a four-and-a-half-year inquiry.

Michelle Tolley, 57, of Norfolk, was infected with hepatitis C when she was 22 after receiving a transfusion following the birth of her son.

“The blood is on the government’s hands, historically or not,” Ms Tolley said.

“I’ve got kidney problems and lots of other things. Every time I go for a liver scan, which is twice a year, I get the mindset of: Is the cancer there yet? Will I see Christmas?”

