Half a million Britons on low income refused first cost of living payment by DWP

Over half a million people in the UK on low incomes missed out on the government’s first cost of living payment.

Labour has claimed that some were refused payment as they may get paid every four weeks, receiving two paydays in the same qualifying period.

This meant that their incomes were temporarily too high to qualify for the £326 payment.

Over 6,000 universal credit claimants were also refused the payment as they received a benefits sanction.

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said that “all claimants have the right to appeal their entitlement.”

