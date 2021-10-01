The United States House of Representatives has passed a bill to suspend the federal debt limit along party lines during a deepening standoff with Senate Republicans over the country’s fiscal future.

Lawmakers voted 219-212 to approve a bill that would suspend the federal debt limit through to December 17th 2022, with roughly three weeks until the US is on track to default on the national debt.

Democratic Representatives Kurt Schrader and Jared Golden voted against the bill, and Representative Adam Kinzinger was the only GOP vote in favor of the measure.