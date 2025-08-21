Watch as HS2 engineers carefully slide a 1,631 tonne bridge into place over a busy Birmingham road.

Timelapse footage shared on Thursday (21 August) shows the 12m long steel structure being placed across ring road Lawley Middleway over the span of four nights.

The move began on 15 August, with engineers lifting the bridge into place during night-time road closures to minimise disruption to motorists. It was completed four days ahead of schedule.

HS2’s Head of Delivery for the Curzon Approaches, Greg Sugden said: “It is the first steel structure to be put in place for the one mile stretch of viaducts on the approach to Birmingham Curzon Street Station – a pivotal part of the high-speed railway now starting to take shape.”