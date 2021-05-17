Cownose rays have gathered just metres from a beach in Florida to take advantage of the warmer waters.

34-year-old Jason Koza captured the annual phenomenon whilst operating a parasailing boat off of Captiva Island.

He told South West News Service, “I was born and raised in the local area so it’s always a delight to see the various wildlife migrate to the Gulf of Mexico with the change in season, when the warmer tropical weather begins.”

This cownose species of ray typically migrate in groups of tens or hundreds, called fevers, in late Spring to southwest Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.