ICE agent appears to put woman in chokehold during protester clashes

An ICE agent appeared to put a protester in a chokehold during clashes between authorities and demonstrators outside a facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday (19 September).

Footage showed a woman standing in the way of a van leaving the facility. An agent pushes her, and she falls to the ground. Later on, an ice agent grabs the woman's arm. He then places one of his arms around her neck before using his right arm to pull his left arm tighter around her neck before letting go. The woman was later placed in handcuffs and led through the facility gates.

The Department of Homeland Security said "rioters assaulted law enforcement, threw tear gas cans, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property" and "federal law enforcement arrested three rioters."