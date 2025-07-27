Bob Geldof has issued a rallying call to Israeli citizens to protest against the starvation in Gaza.

His plea comes amid mounting international pressure on Israel to let more aid into Gaza, as aid organisations warn of mass starvation .

The Israel military confirmed it had resumed airdrops of aid on Saturday night.

Appearing on Sky News on Sunday (27 July), Mr Geldof said: :If Israelis want to protest: get in your cars, stuff your cars full of food, drive through that border and let your own army stop you.”