A British surgeon in Gaza has claimed medical workers are seeing “clear patterns of injury”, suggesting IDF soldiers are deliberately shooting Gazan children in different body parts depending on the day of the week.

Professor Nick Maynard told BBC Radio 4 he and his colleagues have experienced unusually high instances of gunshot victims targeted at aid distribution sites - mainly teenage boys - needing treatment for similar injuries.

“On one day they’ll all be abdominal gunshot wounds, on another they’ll all be head gunshot wounds or neck gunshot wounds, on another they’ll be arm or leg gunshot wounds,” he said.

“It’s almost as if a game is being played, that they’re deciding to shoot the head today, the neck tomorrow, the testicles the day after.”

The IDF have released a statement to the BBC categorically rejecting Professor Maynard’s claims.