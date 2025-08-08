Families of Israeli hostages protest Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza

The families of Israeli hostages gathered outside of Benjamin Netanyahu’s office to protest against his plans to occupy Gaza.

Footage shows demonstrators covered in chains and holding posters of their missing loved ones. One protester can be seen dressed as Netanyahu whilst holding a ripped Israeli flag and a baby doll.

The mother of one hostage, Anat Angrest, said the government has abandoned her son by failing to “put a comprehensive deal on the table that will bring all 50 of them [the hostages] home together”.

It came as the Israeli Security Cabinet held a lengthy debate on a plan to expand military control in Gaza, which was approved on Friday (8 Aug).