The Israeli military said early on Tuesday (19 April) that they carried out a series of airstrikes in the southern Gaza strip.

The strikes were carried out in retaliation after Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel on Monday (18 April). The rocket was the first fired since New Year's Eve.

"In response to the launch from Gaza into Israel, we just targeted a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in Gaza. The terrorist organization Hamas is responsible for all terror activity emanating from the Gaza Strip," the Israel Defense Forces said.

