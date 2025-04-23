A news anchor called for her mother as an earthquake shook Istanbul during a live broadcast on CNN Turk on Wednesday, 23 April.

A 6.2 magnitude quake was felt on Wednesday, sending tremors through Turkey's largest city and prompting widespread evacuations.

The earthquake was one of the strongest to hit the metropolis in recent years.

While there were no immediate reports of damage, the impact was palpable across the city of 16 million.

A wave of aftershocks further unsettled the city, leading some businesses in the central districts to close their doors.