John Stapleton shares words of wisdom in final TV interview before his death

John Stapleton spoke on the importance of positive thinking after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in final TV interview before his death.

The veteran broadcaster died in hospital at the age of 79, his agent has said.

Confirming his death on Sunday morning, Jackie Gill said: “John had Parkinson’s disease which was complicated by pneumonia. His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lisa have been constantly at his side and John died peacefully in hospital this morning.”

Mr Stapleton was best known for his work on ITV breakfast,Watchdog and Nationwide on the BBC as well as Newsnight, Panorama and GMTV’s News Hour.