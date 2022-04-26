Amber Heard’s lawyer objects to his own question during Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s lawyer objected to his own question during Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation trial in Virginia.

On Monday (25 April) Ben King, the actor's house manager, took the stand and recalled an incident where Mr Depp’s finger had been severed.

Ms Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, halted his statement citing a “hearsay objection”.

“But you asked the question,” judge Penney Azcarate responded.

Mr Rottenborn's attempt to object to his own question appeared to spark laughter from Mr Depp, who could be seen giggling with his own lawyer afterwards.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.