Johnson says comments made about Angela Rayner are 'sexist, misogynistic tripe'

Boris Johnson has said that comments made about deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner by anonymous Conservative MPs are “sexist, misogynistic tripe.”

The unnamed Tory MPs told the Mail on Sunday that Rayner would cross and uncross her legs in order to distract the prime minister during Prime Minister’s Questions.

“I have to say I thought it was the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe. I immediately got in touch with Angela and we had a very friendly exchange,” Johnson said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.