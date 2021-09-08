Videos footage shows hundreds of women marching through Kabul streets protesting against Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the Afghanistan conflict, with people later fleeing as a large group of Taliban gunmen started firing into the air on mass.

Witnesses said upwards of 300 people, mostly women wearing the hijab, were protesting outside the Pakistan embassy and chanting slogans against the neighboring country.

Protesters are heard shouting “death to Pakistan”, while placards carried during the rally read: “Pakistan, Pakistan, leave Afghanistan”.

No injuries or casualties from the protest have been reported so far.