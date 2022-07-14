Kevin Spacey arrives at Old Bailey for hearing on sex assault charges

Kevin Spacey has arrived at London’s Central Criminal Court, where he is due to enter a plea on charges of sexually assaulting three men 15 years ago.

The actor, 62, arrived at the court, known as the Old Bailey, more than an hour before Thursday’s hearing was due to start.

It marks the first chance Spacey has to formally answer five charges relating to offences against three men.

His lawyer previously said that he “strenuously denies” the allegations.

A judge is expected to set a timeline for his trial on Thursday.

