Kristi Noem pays bizarre tribute to Trump for ‘keeping the hurricanes away’

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has bizarrely thanked Donald Trump for "keeping the hurricanes away".

Speaking during the final cabinet meeting of the year on Tuesday (2 December), Noem expressed her gratitude to the US president, "Sir, you made it through hurricane season without a hurricane... even you kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that."

No hurricanes made landfall in the United States during the Atlantic hurricane season, for the first time since 2015.

But, last month, Hurricane Melissa became one of the most powerful on record, killing at least 106 people across the Caribbean.