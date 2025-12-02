Donald Trump said he’s “right about everything” whilst claiming that “affordability is a Democrat scam”.

Speaking during his final cabinet meeting of the year on Tuesday (2 December), the US president claimed that under the Democratic party, the US saw the “worst inflation in history”.

“Some people like to correct me, even though I’m right about everything,” he boasted, before calling the situation “pretty bad”.

His comments after two new polls released over the weekend show that Americans feel significant pain about the cost of living. A CBS/YouGov poll revealed that 60 percent of Americans believe that Trump makes prices and inflation sound better than they really are.