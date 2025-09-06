The Labour government is “moving forward with the strongest team” following the resignation of Angela Rayner, the chief secretary to the prime minister said.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Saturday, newly appointed Darren Jones said that Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet has entered a “second chapter” which is focused on “strengthening 10 Downing Street’s operation”.

He said that the prime minister had “already been considering” a reshuffle but it was brought forward in light of Ms Rayner’s resignation following her admission that she failed to pay the correct stamp duty on her Hove £800,000 flat.

“We are moving forward with the strongest team that we have around the Cabinet now”.

Mr Jones also dispelled Reform’s claims that there will likely be an election in 2027, calling the party “one that fees off dismay and problems”.