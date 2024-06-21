Mysterious gleaming monolith pops up in Nevada desert, baffling officials

The strange monolith looks like it could have come from another world.

Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the glimmering rectangular prism’s reflective surface imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

But where did the object come from, and is it still there? That’s a mystery the US Fish and Wildlife Service said it was trying to solve after learning about it on Monday through a social media post.

Las Vegas police said on the platform X that members of its search and rescue unit found the otherworldly object over the weekend near Gass Peak, where bighorn sheep and desert tortoises can often be found roaming.