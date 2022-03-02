Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.

Mr Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a “real danger” if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons.

It comes after the Russian foreign minister told the Disarmament Conference on Tuesday that every measure was being taken to ensure that Ukraine does not secure nuclear arsenal.

However, the risk of a devastating nuclear war increased last week when Vladmir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert.

Sign up to our newsletters here