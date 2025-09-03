Liz Truss has hinted about returning to frontline politics, revealing that she has “always been obsessed with making Britain a great nation again”.

Speaking to Sky News’ Wilfred Frost on The Master Investor Podcast on Wednesday (3 September), the former prime minister said that she is “depressed about how far the UK has sunk”.

Asked by Mr Frost if she would consider returning as an MP, she said: “I never rule anything out. Why would I do that?”

Describing the economy as “dire”, Ms Truss said she “wants to help fix that in any way I can”.